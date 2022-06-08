ConAgra Gets Last Claim Nixed In COVID-19 Death Suit

By Mike Curley (June 8, 2022, 3:13 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin magistrate judge on Wednesday dismissed the last remaining negligence claim against ConAgra Foods Packaged Foods LLC in a suit from a worker alleging lax safety protocols caused him to transmit COVID-19 to his wife, who then died, saying the case could open the door to "potentially unlimited" liability for the company. In the order, U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephen C. Dries said allowing Rigoberto Ruiz's negligence claim to go forward would cause an undue burden on ConAgra and open up a field of litigation with no reasonable or principled stopping point. In the suit, Ruiz alleged the food manufacturing giant's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS