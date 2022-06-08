$27M Settlement In Mindbody Suit Yields $7.89M Fee Award

By Leslie A. Pappas (June 8, 2022, 3:52 PM EDT) -- Friedlander & Gorris PA and Berstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP will collect $7.89 million from a $27 million settlement that Delaware's Chancery Court approved Wednesday in a consolidated stockholder class action over Mindbody Inc.'s $1.9 billion merger in 2018 with Vista Equity Partners. Under the partial settlement, defendants Eric Liaw, a former Mindbody director, and affiliates of venture capital firm Institutional Venture Partners — Institutional Venture Partners XIII LP, and Institutional Venture Management XIII LLC — will pay $27 million in cash to settle allegations against them. In a bench ruling at a hearing in Wilmington, Chancellor Kathaleen St. J....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS