Convicted Ill. Judge Should Be Disbarred, Review Panel Finds

By Lauraann Wood (June 8, 2022, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Recommending disbarment was proper for a former state court judge convicted of running a $1.4 million mortgage fraud because she hasn't fully acknowledged her wrongdoing and could act unethically in the future, Illinois' attorney watchdog said Tuesday. Disbarment was appropriately recommended for former Cook County judge Jessica O'Brien, largely because she hasn't yet taken full responsibility for her "extremely serious" conduct in a three-year fraud scheme she ran before taking the bench, an Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission review board panel said. "We believe that acceptance of responsibility is one of the first steps towards being able to practice law...

