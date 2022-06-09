DeFi Firm Terra Must Face SEC Subpoenas, 2nd Circ. Affirms

By Greg Lamm (June 8, 2022, 8:29 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday ordered cryptocurrency company Terraform Labs and CEO Do Kwon to comply with subpoenas as part of a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into whether the company's crypto tokens are illegal unregistered securities. In a 10-page summary order, a three-judge panel affirmed a lower court ruling that the SEC complied with federal rules when it served Terraform and Kwon with subpoenas while the South Korea native was in the U.S. attending a cryptocurrency conference in New York City in September 2021. The SEC also emailed copies to Kwon's attorneys. The panel rejected Kwon's argument that the SEC lacks jurisdiction...

