DOD Weapons Programs Plagued By Delays, GAO Says

By Nicole Rosenthal (June 8, 2022, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense continues to face significant delays in the development and delivery of weapons systems, citing a lack of information during milestone reviews and other important decision times, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said Wednesday. In its 20th annual report to congressional committees, the GAO analyzed the DOD's 63 costliest weapon system acquisition programs. It said that missing information about weapons systems' technology, design and production during developmental and initial production phases has resulted in hold-ups. The missing information is partly due to limited testing and risk assessment while acquiring weapon systems, and the delays are similar to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS