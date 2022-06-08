Blood Plasma Co.'s $10M BIPA Deal Gets Early Blessing

By Lauraann Wood (June 8, 2022, 7:29 PM EDT) -- CSL Plasma's nearly $10 million deal to resolve more than 74,000 blood donors' finger-scan privacy claims is appropriate, particularly given the risks of litigating biometric privacy questions the Illinois Supreme Court has yet to answer, a federal judge said Wednesday. It remains unclear whether negligent Biometric Information Privacy Act violations occurred on a per-scan basis or "how exactly this would play out" relating to CSL's alleged lack of data retention and destruction schedules, but "that is part of the litigation risk" the donors faced, U.S. District Judge Edmond Chang said. Similarly unclear is whether CSL is shielded by a BIPA exemption...

