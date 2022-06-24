Broadcaster Outcry Intensifies Over Rising FCC Reg Fees

By Christopher Cole (June 24, 2022, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Broadcasters have long complained they foot too much of the bill for the Federal Communications Commission's operations, but when the agency unveiled its plan to pay for its 2022 budget, including new fees on regulated industries, the complaints were hotter than usual. TV and radio industry executives were appalled by the commission's proposal released earlier this month, which includes plans to effectively hike broadcast fees by what they deem a "staggering" 13%. The agency passes a rule every fiscal year to levy fees on regulated industries, in order to match what Congress sets aside for FCC salaries and expenses. But even though the costs are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS