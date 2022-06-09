Mayer Brown Revs Up Finance Group Growth With 2 Laterals

By Emily Lever (June 9, 2022, 3:07 PM EDT) -- Mayer Brown LLP on Wednesday announced its second finance partner hire in New York in the space of a week, growing in response to a hot leveraged finance market. Ben Snyder, who arrived from King & Spalding LLP, joined a day after Cassandra Best of Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP. They are the firm's first New York finance partner hires in six months and follow a hiring spree in that office last summer. "Ben's deep experience in leveraged financings as well as middle market financing transactions will help us continue to expand our capabilities," Paul Jorissen, a leader in the firm's...

