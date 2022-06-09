GAO Backs Air Force Rejection Of Improper Bid Submission

By Nicole Rosenthal (June 9, 2022, 4:07 PM EDT) -- The Government Accountability Office ruled that the U.S. Air Force reasonably rejected an intelligence solutions proposal that ran into submission issues, ruling that the government's directions were straightforward in that all materials must be uploaded electronically through a portal. The Ulysses Group LLC, based in Charleston, South Carolina, had claimed that the Air Force was unreasonable in refusing to consider its bid proposing commercial solutions for the agency's small business innovation research program. The solicitation was also overly restrictive of competition due to a lack of alternative submission methods, the company said. But GAO General Counsel Edda Emmanuelli Perez ruled that,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS