Steptoe & Johnson Gains Partner From Norton Rose In NY

By David Hansen (June 10, 2022, 5:06 PM EDT) -- Steptoe & Johnson LLP has added a partner to its New York office from Norton Rose Fulbright who will focus on domestic and international tax planning, the firm announced. K. Eli Akhavan brings more than 15 years of experience to the firm's tax and private client practice, Steptoe & Johnson said in a statement Wednesday. "Eli's experience and his strategic and creative thinking will add to our group's deep bench," said Beth Tractenberg, co-chair of Steptoe & Johnson's tax group and head of the firm's private client practice. Lawyers in the private client group provide counsel on the legal aspects of financial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS