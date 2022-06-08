Female-Led Law Firms Settle 'Woman' Slogan TM Fight

By Clark Mindock (June 8, 2022, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Two female-led law firms on Wednesday announced they'd settled a yearslong dispute over use of the slogan "Ever Argued With A Woman?" and a slight variation of that same phrase. The terms of the settlement weren't disclosed publicly. The deal resolves litigation the small Florida firm Advocate Law Firm PA brought against Texas-based Tessmer Law Firm PLLC for trademark infringement by using the phrase "Ever Argue With a Woman?" on promotional materials. Both firms were founded by women and used the provocative phrase to advertise their legal services. Plaintiff attorney Melissa A. Wilson said in her suit filed in October 2018...

