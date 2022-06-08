DOJ, FBI Shut Down Stolen Social Security No. Market

By Ben Kochman (June 8, 2022, 6:07 PM EDT) -- U.S. federal authorities have announced a takedown of a dark web marketplace that offered Social Security numbers and other personal data belonging to about 24 million people for sale and generating more than $19 million in revenue. The FBI, working with the Internal Revenue Service and local police in Latvia and Cyprus, on Tuesday seized four domains — ssndob.ws, ssndob.vip, ssndob.club and blackjob.biz — that had hosted the marketplace known as SSNDOB, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a press release. SSNDOB's administrators advertised to forums for cybercriminals on the dark web, a part of the internet not indexed by traditional search...

