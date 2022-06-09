Biden Enviro Justice Goals Driving Big Enforcement Changes

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (June 9, 2022, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration is making clear progress on its promise to elevate the issue of environmental justice in its enforcement of pollution laws by targeting overburdened communities and crafting settlements that emphasize quality-of-life improvements for people who live there. Attorneys say the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Justice have pushed out important reforms of their enforcement policies, instructing investigators and prosecutors on how best to weave environmental justice priorities into their work. Still, the Biden administration has loftier goals, and they are probably out of reach unless Congress allocates more funding and personnel to the agencies. "I've never seen...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS