Trump Org. CFO Hires Cadwalader Atty To Fight DA's Tax Case

By Dorothy Atkins (June 8, 2022, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Longtime Trump Organization finance chief Allen Weisselberg has bolstered his legal team in his tax fraud fight with the Manhattan district attorney, adding Nicholas Gravante Jr. of Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP as lead trial counsel. Gravante confirmed with Law360 on Wednesday that he's been retained to represent Weisselberg in the closely watched tax fraud case against Weisselberg and the Trump Organization, which is expected to head to trial sometime in the fall. Gravante said in a statement that if there were a deal to be reached in this case, there has already been plenty of time to do it....

