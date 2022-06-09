L'Oreal Slips NJ Claims Over Toxic Chemicals In Mascara

By Hayley Fowler (June 9, 2022, 2:38 PM EDT) -- A long-time user of L'Oreal's waterproof mascara has quietly dropped her lawsuit accusing the cosmetics company of failing to tell consumers the product is ridden with toxic chemicals that can seep into the skin and cause a range of afflictions. Rebecca Vega, who sued L'Oreal USA Inc. on behalf of a proposed class of consumers in April, voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit on Wednesday, according to a brief notice filed in New Jersey federal court. As is customary, Vega did not say what prompted the dismissal, and her attorneys as well as a representative from L'Oreal did not immediately respond to a request...

