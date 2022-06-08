Airbnb Ad Ban Isn't Restraint On Free Speech, 5th Circ. Told

By Nate Beck (June 8, 2022, 9:39 PM EDT) -- The city of New Orleans said during oral arguments before the Fifth Circuit on Wednesday that denying short-term rental owners a permit to advertise on sites such as Airbnb doesn't amount to prior restraint of free speech. A group of short-term rental owners has appealed to overturn a district court ruling that found the city did not restrict interstate commerce with a 2018 ordinance limiting rentals. The owners also argue that the lower court was correct in finding the law could restrict free speech because it lacks rules for granting and denying permits needed to operate. However, Assistant City Attorney Daniel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS