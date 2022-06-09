Ex-Trump Adviser Navarro Facing 'Hurdles' Hiring Legal Team

By Khorri Atkinson (June 8, 2022, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Wednesday agreed to delay former ​Trump ​White House trade adviser Peter Navarro's arraignment hearing for 45 days, hours after Navarro​ disclosed in a filing that he is "facing a number of hurdles" in finding a legal team to help him fight the contempt of Congress charges against him. U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta, who is overseeing the criminal case filed last week, did not issue a written decision but approved Navarro's request filed Wednesday morning. A grand jury on June 2 indicted Navarro on two counts of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the...

