9th Circ. Clears Travelers On Mall's LA Fitness Suit Coverage

By Gina Kim (June 9, 2022, 2:47 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday ruled that a Southern California mall owner isn't entitled to coverage in an underlying suit LA Fitness brought against it over a pool closure due to a deteriorated roof, because the owner knew of the roof damage before its policy with Travelers began in 2014. In an unpublished six-page ruling, the Ninth Circuit agreed with U.S. District Judge Larry A. Burns's decision last April to grant Travelers Property Casualty Co. of America's motion for summary judgment against Monterey Property Associates Anaheim LLC's claims for breach of contract, breach of implied covenant and declaratory relief. Judge Burns...

