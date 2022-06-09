Viacom Scores $6M Damages Win In SpongeBob IP Suit

By Adam Lidgett (June 9, 2022, 3:57 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has ordered an owner of a now-closed Rusty Krab pop-up restaurant and bar to fork over $6 million as part of an intellectual property suit from Viacom International over SpongeBob SquarePants. According to a Wednesday final judgment, U.S. District Judge Ewing Werlein Jr. awarded Viacom $6 million in copyright damages against Pixi Universal, which does business as Kefi HTX. The decision — which ruled on a stipulated consent judgment and permanent injunction — said Pixi had to transfer certain website domain names to Viacom, and that Pixi and its managing member Sanju Chand were barred from using...

