Lacerta Wants Atty, Expert Fees For 'Bad Faith' Patent Suit

By Dani Kass (June 9, 2022, 9:24 PM EDT) -- Lacerta Group Inc. has asked a Massachusetts federal judge to punish the owner of plastic container patents, saying it brought a meritless infringement suit against the plastic packaging company and then proceeded with the litigation in bad faith. On Wednesday, Lacerta told U.S. District Judge Timothy S. Hillman that it deserved attorney fees and expert fees after its February victory in which a jury invalidated claims of Inline Plastics Corp.'s patents and said the patents hadn't been infringed. The motion to have the case deemed exceptional alleges a broad range of misconduct by Inline throughout the litigation. "Inline pursued its case unreasonably aggressively...

