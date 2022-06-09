Real Estate Rumors: Elion, NexPhase, Brittany Kaplan

By Andrew McIntyre (June 9, 2022, 2:04 PM EDT) -- Elion Partners has picked up a warehouse in Pompano Beach, Florida, for $15.25 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Thursday. The deal is for 1121 N.W. 31st Ave., a 63,000-square-foot property, and the seller is Applegate Development USA, according to the report. NexPhase Capital has inked a deal to lease 12,487 square feet in Manhattan, Commercial Observer reported Thursday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter. The private equity shop is taking space at 600 Lexington Ave., which is owned by Property Group Partners, according to the report. An entity managed by investors Joel and Michelle Rodriguez has purchased...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS