The Term: Kavanaugh Threat Casts Pall On Final Stretch

Law360 (June 9, 2022, 4:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is entering its blockbuster final stretch with just under 30 cases to go before summer recess, but the arrest this week of a man allegedly threatening to kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh has refocused attention on the personal safety of the justices. Law360's The Term examines the latest threats surrounding the court and its members. @media screen and (min-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:20px !important; float:right; margin-bottom:20px; width:275px;}} @media screen and (max-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:0px !important; margin-bottom:20px; width:100%}} Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS