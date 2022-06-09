Prince Harry Says Tabloid Security Story Branded Him A Liar

By Richard Crump (June 9, 2022, 3:32 PM BST) -- Prince Harry accused a U.K. tabloid at court Thursday of falsely branding him a liar in an article that claimed he tried to keep his legal battle with the government about problems with his family security arrangements secret from the public. Prince Harry, here with his wife Meghan Markle at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, has alleged that a tabloid made claims about him in which "the implication of personal dishonesty is as unmistakable as it is irresistible." (Samir Hussein/WireImage) The Duke of Sussex told the High Court in his latest legal action against Associated Newspapers Ltd. that the publisher ran...

