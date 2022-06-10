India Loses Challenge To $111M Award Over Energy Contracts

By Silvia Martelli (June 10, 2022, 3:32 PM BST) -- India has lost its appeal against a $111 million award in favor of energy giant Reliance Industries Ltd. and a Shell subsidiary over an oil and gas royalties dispute as a court ruled that it should have brought the challenges in an earlier case. Ross Cranston, sitting as a High Court judge, said Thursday that India's objections that the arbitration tribunal hadn't met the required thresholds when issuing the 2021 award are barred by res judicata — matters that have been already adjudicated and cannot be pursued any further. "It could well be a breach of that duty for a tribunal...

