Essar Director Loses Bid To Toss Claim Over $1.5B Award

By Ronan Barnard (June 9, 2022, 5:59 PM BST) -- An Essar director lost his fight on Thursday to dodge allegations that he conspired to strip a subsidiary of assets to avoid paying ArcelorMittal a $1.5 billion arbitral award over a collapsed iron ore pellet supply deal. High Court Judge Simon Picken said Uday Kumar Gujadhur will have to face allegations that he helped Essar Steel Ltd.'s parent company transfer a subsidiary's debts, so it could not pay ArcelorMittal North America Holdings LLC its arbitration award. Gujadhur is one of nine defendants ArcelorMittal accused of conspiring to transfer a $1.48 billion debt owed to Essar Steel to other members of the...

