Gibson Dunn M&A Co-Chair Joins Paul Hastings In NY

By Matt Perez (June 9, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A practice lead at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP has joined Paul Hastings LLP as global co-chair of mergers and acquisitions, the firm announced Thursday. Eduardo Gallardo joins Paul Hastings as a partner in its corporate department in New York after nearly 20 years at Gibson Dunn, where he was co-chair of global M&A and chair of its shareholder activism defense group. "Eduardo is among the most highly respected, elite deal makers trusted by the world's leading global corporations, asset managers and financial institutions to advise them on their most critical and complex transactions," Paul Hastings Chair Seth Zachary said in...

