Willkie Guides Fund's $650M Hydrogen Platform Investment

By Faith Williams (June 9, 2022, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Led by Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, private equity fund Haddington Ventures announced Thursday it is providing $650 million in construction equity for a green hydrogen storage hub in Utah being developed by a Mitsubishi Power Americas venture. ACES Delta LLC, a joint venture between Mitsubishi Power Americas and Magnum Development, is developing the project near Delta, Utah, which will have an electrolyzer capacity to produce up to 100 metric tonnes of hydrogen per day under a long-term contract with the Intermountain Power Agency. The project is expected to be the largest green hydrogen platform in the world when completed....

