Marriott Beats Ga. Staffing Co.'s Canceled Conference Case

By Kelcey Caulder (June 10, 2022, 3:52 PM EDT) -- A Georgia state court said a staffing company must pay liquidated damages to Marriott International Inc. for pulling out of a conference it planned to host at one of its hotels due to COVID-19 concerns. In a 109-page order, Judge Walter W. Davis of Georgia State-wide Business Court said Wednesday that Georgia staffing company Insight Global LLC wasn't saved by an impossibility provision in its contract with Marriott for the conference, because the pandemic didn't make it illegal or impossible for the conference to be held. Insight breached its agreement with the hotel company by pulling out early without justification, the judge...

