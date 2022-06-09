7th Circ. Won't Revive Ill. Mall Eatery's COVID Coverage Suit

By Gina Kim (June 9, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A franchised cheesesteak restaurant at an Illinois shopping mall whose business was closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic is not entitled to coverage for losses, the Seventh Circuit said Wednesday, adopting its same viewpoint from last year when it refused to revive a dentist and hotel operator's pandemic coverage suits. In a brief, five-page nonprecedential opinion, the Seventh Circuit affirmed a lower court's finding that West American Insurance Co. is justified in denying coverage for losses that policyholder Melcorp Inc., doing business as Great Steak & Potato Co., part of a nationwide chain, claimed it suffered during government shutdown orders that were...

