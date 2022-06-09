NJ Justices Say Atty Clause Unneeded In Realty Auction Sale

By Bill Wichert (June 9, 2022, 2:35 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Thursday declared that real estate auction sales contracts are not subject to a nearly 40-year-old requirement for a provision enabling reviewing lawyers to cancel a residential sales agreement within three days, finding that the rule did not fit such transactions. In siding with the majority position in a split state appellate decision involving the auction of a single-family residence, the justices held that those contracts did not need to include the three-day attorney review clause required under the state Supreme Court's 1983 opinion in N.J. State Bar Ass'n v. N.J. Ass'n of Realtor Boards....

