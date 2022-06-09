Early Defense Lessons From Surge Of Protein Label Cases

By Olivia Dworkin and Cortlin Lannin (June 9, 2022, 5:59 PM EDT) -- In the past few years, there has been a surge of litigation challenging the protein-related representations that food and beverage manufacturers routinely include on their product labels. These consumer class actions, centered in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, have generally included two theories of liability — one based on so-called protein content claims made outside the nutrition fact label, and one based on the protein percent daily value representation that sometimes appears inside the label. Defendants' efforts to defeat these claims have yielded varied results, but those decisions are instructive for companies that could face similar...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS