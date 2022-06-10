5th Circ. Upholds La. State Senator's Lightning Coverage Loss

By Riley Murdock (June 10, 2022, 12:14 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit refused to revive a Louisiana state senator's bid to get QBE Specialty Insurance Co. to pay roughly $600,000 in disputed costs for lightning damage to his home, finding the district court was correct to exclude "unreliable" testimony from his engineer. QBE argued John Crawford, Democratic Sen. Cleo Fields' only expert witness, relied only on Fields' word and a visual inspection of the damage around three years after it occurred for his findings, according to court filings. Fields was responsible for proving Crawford's viewpoint was credible and failed to do so, a three-judge panel ruled in an unpublished opinion...

