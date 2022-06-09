Fed. Circ. Weighs IPR Estoppel In Click-To-Call IP Row

By Britain Eakin (June 9, 2022, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel pressed a Click-to-Call Technologies LP attorney Thursday about how a recent decision from the court applies to his argument that estoppel should have barred Thryv Inc.'s invalidity theory in a long-running patent infringement fight over anonymous phone call technology. A three-judge panel considered Click-to-Call's appeal of U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel's 2021 decision that estoppel did not apply to Click-to-Call's sole remaining patent claim in its 2012 suit against YellowPages.com operator Thryv, which the judge ruled was anticipated by an earlier patent called Dezonno. Click-to-Call attorney Daniel J. Shih of Susman Godfrey LLP told the panel that...

