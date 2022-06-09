Revisions Needed For $7M T. Rowe Price ERISA Settlement

By Abby Wargo (June 9, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- T. Rowe Price and retirees who claimed the company mismanaged their retirement savings told a Maryland federal judge on Thursday they would adjust a proposed $7 million settlement after the court complained the claims release underlying the pact was too broad. U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar in an order on Wednesday had asked the parties to notify the district court by 5 p.m. on Thursday if they plan to alter a claim release that he had raised concerns about in May that the settlement terms extended beyond the proposed class's allegations. The parties agreed to modify a section of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS