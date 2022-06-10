FCC Urged To Cut Local Reg Burdens On Broadband Growth

By Christopher Cole (June 10, 2022, 5:46 PM EDT) -- A free-enterprise think tank called on the Federal Communications Commission to help clear local regulatory hurdles to high-speed connectivity, particularly by putting time limits on disputes over attaching broadband equipment to utility poles. The Free State Foundation in a June 8 post recommended that the FCC create "shot clocks" for addressing pole attachment requests. The agency currently uses shot clocks to cap the amount of time allowed for local permits and other approvals of siting requests for telecom infrastructure. The FCC also uses such time limits to enforce a section of the Telecommunications Act that requires local authorizations for collocation of...

