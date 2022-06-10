Travelers Seeks To Pin Electrocution Claim On CM Vantage

By Eric Heisig (June 10, 2022, 9:03 PM EDT) -- The Travelers Indemnity Co. of America said a Wisconsin-based insurer should have to defend a New Jersey property owner and ultimately cover any payouts for a plumbing company employee who said he was electrocuted while fixing a boiler in the basement of an office building. The Hartford, Connecticut-based insurer, in a lawsuit filed Thursday, said it only agreed to provide excess coverage for 1655 Valley RD LLC in Wayne, which owns the Wayne Solar Center located at the same address as the business name. The injuries should be covered by a policy that contractor Quality Facility Solutions Corp. had with CM...

