Pa. Board Sanctions Atty For Delays In Well Pollution Suit

By Matthew Santoni (June 9, 2022, 4:16 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Environmental Hearing Board has taken the rare step of ordering sanctions against a Pittsburgh attorney, ruling that her request to postpone a hearing for Susquehanna County residents claiming their well water had been contaminated by the former Cabot Oil was made in bad faith. The board, which hears appeals related to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, said Tuesday that Lisa Johnson of Lisa Johnson & Associates had improperly sought a delay in the February hearing so her opposing counsel and Cabot — now known as Coterra Energy Inc. — could have discussions with the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office...

