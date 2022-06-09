'My Unorthodox Life' Star Took 'Millions,' Elite Says In Del. Suit

By Leslie A. Pappas (June 9, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Modeling and talent agency Elite World Group LLC and fashion brand e1972 Inc. have sued "My Unorthodox Life" reality show star Julia Haart in Delaware's Chancery Court, alleging "repeated abuse of her corporate positions to steal millions of dollars" for personal indulgences and then lying to cover it up. The 12-page complaint, filed late Wednesday, alleges that Haart misappropriated company funds and spent them on clothes, makeup, plastic surgery and "lavish trips for her family." "These expenses were not authorized by either EWG's or e1972's board of directors and they did not serve any legitimate business purpose," the complaint says. "Haart's vanity...

