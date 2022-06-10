Pot Co. Exec Says He's Also A Victim Of Alleged Fraud

By Katryna Perera (June 10, 2022, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A CanaFarma executive who is a defendant in an investor's securities fraud lawsuit against the cannabis company has filed a third-party complaint claiming he was also a victim of the alleged deceit. Defendant Igor Palatnik filed his complaint Wednesday in New York federal court against two former CanaFarma executives, Frank Barone and Kirill Chumenko. The complaint asserts counts of fraud, conversion, breach of fiduciary duty, unjust enrichment and malicious prosecution. Palatnik, an executive of CanaFarma, is a named defendant in the original suit filed by investor Emilio Habib Mouazeb, which alleges that CanaFarma, Palatnik and another executive, Vitaly Fargesen, misappropriated at least $4 million from...

