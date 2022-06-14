Calif. Atty Wants SEC Suit Tossed Over Fruit Co. Work

By Christine DeRosa (June 14, 2022, 3:57 PM EDT) -- A California securities attorney accused of a fraudulent pump-and-dump scheme by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission asked a judge to throw out the civil suit because the SEC's fraud claims were not factually supported. San Diego-based attorney Andrew T.E. Coldicutt was accused of fraudulently offering or selling securities and allegedly agreed to create a shell company to run the scheme when approached by an undercover agent. Coldicutt is arguing that the case should be tossed because he did his job appropriately with the information he was given. The SEC alleges Coldicutt agreed to receive $25,000 in exchange for setting up...

