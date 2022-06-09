Insurer Says No Coverage For City Worker's Burn Pit Death

By Ganesh Setty (June 9, 2022, 7:51 PM EDT) -- U.S. Specialty Insurance Co. told an Indiana federal court Thursday that it should have no coverage obligations to a municipal utilities body over claims that an employee for the city of Tipton suffered severe burns and ultimately died while unloading logs into a burn pit. The insurer said in a declaratory action against the city and Tipton Municipal Utilities, or TMU, that separate employee's liability and workers' compensation exclusions should bar coverage for Teresa Arnett's suit against TMU, filed in April on behalf of her late husband David Lee Arnett. According to the suit and a copy of the underlying complaint,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS