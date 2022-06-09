Deadline Questions Hang Over PDVSA In $38M Debt Case

By Caroline Simson (June 9, 2022, 9:16 PM EDT) -- Counsel for Venezuela's state-owned oil company faced tough questions from the Second Circuit on Thursday on why it let an important deadline pass before seeking more time to gather evidence that it says could have shown U.S. sanctions made it impossible to repay a $38 million loan. Petróleos de Venezuela SA argues in the appeal that U.S. District Judge George B. Daniels abused his discretion by cutting short the time he gave the oil company to seek evidence showing that it could not have repaid the debt, saying he granted summary judgment to the creditor, Portuguese company Cimontubo-Tubagens E Soldadura LDA,...

