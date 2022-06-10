4th Circ. Says Insurer Not Liable for Virus Losses

By Riley Murdock (June 10, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit refused to revive a North Carolina Hilton hotel and high-end restaurant operator's suit for COVID-19 pandemic business interruption coverage from The Cincinnati Insurance Co., ruling that the company did not show a physical loss or damage to its property. Summit Hospitality Group Ltd. argued that its insurance policy had "meaningfully different language" than those at the crux of hundreds of other rulings against claimants and said state law required the insurer to have language "unambiguously negating coverage" to avoid liability, which the company's policy did not. However, the Fourth Circuit ruled in line with all other appellate courts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS