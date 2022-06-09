Calif. Appellate Workflow To Get Review After Justice Scolded

By Lauren Berg (June 9, 2022, 9:13 PM EDT) -- California's Supreme Court announced a work group Thursday to examine its appellate courts' case processing techniques to ensure judgments are rendered in a timely manner, after an appellate justice this month was admonished and agreed to retire over a "pattern of delay" issuing decisions that spanned 10 years and 200 matters. Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye on Thursday named First District Court of Appeal Justice Jim Humes as chair of the new Appellate Caseflow Workgroup to review state appellate courts' "workflow, policies, procedures and case management processes" to prevent decision delays that could cause prejudice or harm to litigants, according to a...

