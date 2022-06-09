FERC Urges 5th Circ. To Let Stand Bankruptcy Contract Order

By Katie Buehler (June 9, 2022, 7:14 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission told the Fifth Circuit on Thursday that while the court recently ruled the agency has a limited role in Chapter 11 reorganizations, the panel should let stand a FERC order that ending a natural gas pipeline contract isn't in the public interest. Both FERC and Gulfport Energy Inc. agree that their dispute was mooted by a March 14 panel ruling in FERC v. Ultra Resources Inc. that FERC approval isn't needed for companies to reject contracts during Chapter 11 proceedings. But during oral argument, they split on whether the court should vacate FERC's orders on Gulfport's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS