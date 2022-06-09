Kansas Judge Ends Fiat Chrysler Lifetime Warranty Row

By Gina Kim (June 9, 2022, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A Kansas federal judge nixed a driver's proposed class action alleging Fiat Chrysler didn't cover his repair costs for his Dodge Ram truck based on a purportedly sneaky inspection clause in the truck's lifetime powertrain warranty, ruling that he failed to do inspections as required for warranty coverage. In a 17-page order closing out the four-year-old case, U.S. District Judge Eric F. Melgren dismissed customer Michael Marksberry's suit against FCA US LLC, formerly known as Chrysler Group LLC, which he filed after claiming he was forced to pay $1,323.53 for repairs on his truck on May 10, 2016, after his warranty lapsed. ...

