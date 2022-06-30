High Court Rules Biden Can End 'Remain In Mexico'

By Alyssa Aquino (June 30, 2022, 10:30 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that President Joe Biden can end the so-called Remain in Mexico program, which requires asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico while their claims for protection are being processed. In a 5-4 vote, the justices rejected arguments by Texas and Missouri that ending the program, formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, violated the administration's obligations under the Immigration and Nationality Act to detain certain unauthorized migrants, or return them to a contiguous territory, like Mexico or Canada. The federal government "may" return those individuals, but it is not obligated to do so, the justices said, reversing a...

