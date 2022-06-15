Justices Bar States From Intervening In Public Charge Row

By Mike LaSusa (June 15, 2022, 11:15 AM EDT) -- A group of red states can't intervene in a lawsuit to defend a Trump-era rule that curbed low-income immigrants' access to green cards, the U.S. Supreme Court said Wednesday. In a per curium order, the high court said it had improvidently granted the appeal by a band of 13 states led by Arizona which had sought to intervene in a Ninth Circuit case challenging the Trump administration's definition of who may be considered a public charge for immigration purposes. The states wanted to argue in favor of the Trump rule after the Biden administration said in March 2021 that it would...

