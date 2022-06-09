Insurer's Sewage Exposure Suit Far From Decided, Cos. Say

By Josh Liberatore (June 9, 2022, 8:48 PM EDT) -- An insurer can't win summary judgment on its suit seeking reimbursement for defense and settlement costs from two companies it covered in an underlying dispute over a worker's foot injury, the companies told a Massachusetts federal court Thursday, arguing that they have case-changing testimony. Despite Berkley National Insurance Co.'s contention that separate bacteria and pollution exclusions unambiguously bar coverage for chef Stephen Papsis' injuries, Granite Telecommunications LLC and Atlantic-Newport Realty LLC said they have convincing testimony that Papsis' infection wasn't caused by any organism. The owner and the lessee of a building housing a cafe that experienced a sewage overflow say...

