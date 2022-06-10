Judge Deals Setback To Philips In Fitness Tracker IP Suit

By Jasmin Jackson (June 10, 2022, 8:34 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has invalidated one patent asserted by electronics giant Philips in a suit against rival Garmin International over fitness tracking technology and agreed with Garmin that the other patent in the suit wasn't infringed. U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte Jr. determined Wednesday in an order partially granting summary judgment to Garmin International Inc. that two claims in a wearable sensor patent held by Philips North America LLC — U.S. Patent No. 9,801,542 — were already described in prior art. Judge Birotte also held that Garmin's products hadn't infringed the sole claim asserted in Philips' other patent — U.S....

